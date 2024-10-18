Peter Dinklage says Charles Dance apologised after each Tywin, Tyrion scene

Dinklage recalled Dance getting 'really invested' in 'humiliating' him in each scene

Peter Dinklage’s off-screen relationship with his Game of Thrones co-star Charles Dance was far warmer than the icy dynamic between their characters.

During an appearance on Hot Ones on Oct. 17, Dinklage, 55, shared how close he became with Dance, who played his onscreen father, Tywin Lannister. While their on-screen interactions were mostly filled with tension and Tywin “humiliating” Dinklage’s Tyrion, their off-camera bond was the opposite.

Dinklage recounted that Dance, 78, would often show a “paternal” side between takes despite getting “really invested” in them.

"He would come over and just gently touch me on the shoulder,” Dinklage told host Sean Evans, adding that though they didn’t have time for long conversations, the small gestures made a big impact.

“I love Charlie Dance,” Dinklage said. “He’s one of my favourite human beings,” Dinklage declared.

Despite Tywin’s cruelty — eventually sentencing Tyrion to death — Dinklage praised the emotional depth of their scenes, crediting the brilliant writing by Dan Weiss and David Benioff.

Dance has also previously expressed his admiration for Dinklage.

He told NME in 2013, “I spend a lot of my time with Peter Dinklage, and he’s the most adorable man, a wonderful actor,” he shared, admitting that he frequently apologised after their intense scenes. "I have to treat him like s***.”