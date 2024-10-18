Bella Hadid shares 'unfiltered' thoughts on breaking down barriers

Bella Hadid is reflecting on her appearance at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which she attended alongside her sister Gigi Hadid.
The supermodel took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 17, to share a carousel of photos featuring her highly-anticipated walk at the luxurious fashion show.
In a bold red lingerie look, she sizzled on her return to the iconic runway as she wrote in the caption, “Closing @victoriassecret last night. never thought in a million years.
“Feeling so proud to walk next to such incredible people that represent so many beautiful and multifaceted versions of US, and having a new team at VS that is positively shifting and changing the way we look at lingerie and humans! thank you @emmanuellealt @piergiorgio @duffy_duffy @diane.kendal @nailglam
Bella’s photo dump included several instances from the show, including a close-up shot of the two sisters posing on the runway.
Fans couldn’t help but swoon over her mind-blowing look as they left heartwarming messages in the comments section.
One fan commented. “The princess of NAZARETH! love you sm”
While another chimed in, adding, “MOTHER IS MOTHERING. the most iconic supermodel”
Hailey Bieber shares stance on 'abortion' amid motherhood era
'Devastated' Niall Horan paid an emotional tribute to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne two days after his death
Dua Lipa joyful to perform alongside Sir Elton John at Royal Albert Hall show
Ed Sheeran dedicated an emotional post to the late artist
Harry Styles is 'devastated' on One Direction bandmember Liam Payne's tragic death
Liam Payne expressed regret working with One Direction moments before his death