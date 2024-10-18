Niall Horan recalls 'saying goodbye' to Liam Payne days before his death

Payne attended Horan's concert in Argentina just days before his shocking death

Niall Horan paid an emotional tribute to his former One Direction bandmate and longtime friend Liam Payne.

Payne fell to his death while vacationing in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, at the age of 31. Two days later, an “absolutely devastated” Horan took to his Instagram two days later to express his grief.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” wrote Horan, 31, echoing the sentiments of millions of fans worldwide.

He continued, “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

Though overwhelmed by sadness, the Irish singer is finding comfort in the memories they shared.

“We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime,” he wrote.

Notably, Horan met Payne less than two weeks before his death as Payne had flown to Argentina for Horan’s concert.

Recalling that night, Horan wrote, “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

He extended his condolences to Payne’s family, especially his 7-year-old son Bear.

“Thank you for everything, Payne. Love you brother,” Horan concluded the tribute.