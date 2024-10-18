Zara Tindall receives new title as King Charles monarchy plans unveil

Zara Tindall receives new title as King Charles new monarchy plans unveil

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall received good news about their future in the royal family.

For those unversed, King Charles is more inclined towards the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy. Currently, the royal family has been following the same strategy.

In conversation with Marie Claire, India Hicks, the daughter of former lady-in-waiting Lady Pamela Hicks, opened up about the King's modern monarchy.

She said, "[My mother] thinks that [the monarchy] is modernising in a way that it should, and she absolutely believes in the thinning down of the Royal Family and making it this core hardworking foursome," which are Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



However, a former royal butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that King Charles's niece Zara and her husband might play key roles in the future.

While dubbing her the breath of fresh air, the royal family's well-wisher shared that the British equestrian would be a useful asset for the Firm, especially amid royal health woes.

While speaking of Princess Anne's son-in-law, he said, "[Mike] seems to be a very grounded, down-to-earth guy, somebody who lives in the real world. Mike brings his realness to that equation and he's a great asset to Zara and his family."