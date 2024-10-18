Niall Horan breaks cover after Liam Payne’s death

Niall Horan and Liam Payne reunited on October 2nd at his concert in Argentina

Niall Horan, who met Liam Payne the last out of all bandmates, has not found the words to describe his loss.



The 31-year-old popstar who lost his life after a fall yesterday, travelled to Argentina to attend the Heaven singer’s concert two weeks ago.

While the This Town singer has been grieving in silence, he was spotted in London as he walked his dog with girlfriend Amelia Woolley, on Thursday, per fan-posted pictures.

The singer looked glum as he stepped out in a green jacket paired with grey sweatpants as he walked beside Woolley. It appeared that Horan was trying to avoid attention as he put on a pair of sunglasses and a green cap.

The Strip that down hitmaker had previously updated fans on social media that he would attend Horan’s concert on October 2nd to “talk” to his former bandmate after “a while” apart.

“I think we might just go and say hello,” the late singer said in a video on Snapchat that was reposted on X.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple things with the boy.”

Though, he clarified there were “no bad vibes or anything like that.”

The sudden death of the former One Direction member came as a shock to everyone as he fell from his hotel room window in Buenos Aires and due to multiple traumas and internal bleeding instantly met his end, as per forensic reports.