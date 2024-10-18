Jennifer Lopez ready to dance again as she says goodbye to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20

Jennifer Lopez is all set to dance again as she has finally decided to move on after split from Ben Affleck.



The On the Floor hitmaker whose supposedly last album was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck, reportedly wants to take a different direction now.

A source told Page Six, “They have reached out to songwriters, she wants a big dance hit.”

They added that the Marry Me actress is not ready to say goodbye to her music career, rather “Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger.”

The award-winning actress, who is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings with estranged husband Ben Affleck, is reportedly set out to create a whole new album.

“She wants to get hits, and put out a new album,” the source told the outlet.

J.Lo had hinted at retiring from her singing career before the release of her last album This Is Me… Now, however, the Affleck-inspired album was not that big of a success at the charts.

“She has had an enormous amount of hits and can’t accept the last album is the end of her music career,” said the source, adding that “She wants to wash away the stink of This is Me Now.”

The promotional tour for the album reportedly sold poorly and Lopez, who was then in the thick of her breakup with Affleck, ended up calling it off. She told fans she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends” at the time.