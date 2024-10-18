JoJo Siwa left ‘shooken’ by FBI prank on new show ‘Punk You’

JoJo Siwa reacts to FBI and identity prank

JoJo Siwa found herself at the centre of a wild prank, falling victim to a staged FBI stop in a recent episode of Punk You, the new digital prank show from the creator of Punk’d.

In a preview reported by E! News, the 21-year-old pop star believed she was being investigated for wire, bank, and credit card fraud after fake FBI agents pulled over her car.

The stunt began when Siwa’s driver was stopped by an SUV disguised as an FBI vehicle.

JoJo, known for her quick wit, initially took it lightly, joking, “Getting pulled over by the secret agents? This is a new one.” But soon, the tension grew as she asked her driver if the car doors were locked, realising the situation might be more serious than she first thought.

In the clip, which airs Oct. 19 on Punk You’s YouTube channel, JoJo called her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, to update her on what she thought was an unfolding crisis.

“I got pulled over by the FBI,” the Karma singer explained. “They brought us up to the rooftop of a parking structure, and apparently somebody is stealing my identity.”

Clearly rattled, JoJo added, “I’m shooken, because, like, what the f--k is happening right now?”

As her mother reassured her that she was on her way, it became clear that Jessalynn was in on the prank.

The momager even revealed a secret detail to the audience, “Her code word is ‘Beyoncé,’ and she texted me ‘Beyoncé,’” confirming JoJo had no clue it was all a setup.

Fans can catch the full episode to see how JoJo’s reaction unfolds on Punk You, where the elaborate prank comes to its hilarious conclusion.