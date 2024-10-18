Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard wants daughter to ‘read’ memoir, ‘I’m an open book’

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard on memoir plans with future daughter

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is preparing to share her life story with her future daughter, starting with the memoir she wrote for her.

In a recent conversation on The Viall Files podcast, Gypsy-Rose, 33, spoke with host Nick Viall about her plans to eventually tell her child about her past.

Blanchard, who was convicted for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, explained that being open with her daughter about her history has been a key consideration ever since she learned she was expecting.

“That conversation is going to come up someday, and how do I want to address that? How do I want to handle that?” Gypsy-Rose shared. “And I feel like when she is of the right age to understand, we are going to sit her down together.”

Blanchard, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, said she has the support of her father and stepmother in deciding how to approach the sensitive subject.

“With love, care, and consideration, we have a long time to prepare for that — to know what words need to be said,” she explained.

One of the ways Gypsy-Rose plans to help her daughter understand her life story is through her memoir, My Time to Stand: A Memoir.

“Because she could read it for herself and see that I’m not this monster, I’m not the person that they say on social media. I’m not any of those things," she said. "My memoir is a true form of my soul and everything that I had been through."

In addition to her memoir, Gypsy-Rose is also open to letting her daughter watch the documentary made about her life, should she choose to.

“I mean, I fully encourage looking at someone’s life in the truest form, so I’m in support of the documentary. So if she wants to watch my documentary, I’ll let her when she’s old enough," Gypsy-Rose said.

"And reading my book. And talking to us. I’m an open book, he’s an open book. Any questions that she has, we want her to feel comfortable to ask us.”

Blanchard, who spent eight years in prison for her involvement in her mother’s death and has spoken openly about her experience with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, is determined to be transparent with her daughter about her past.

She hopes that by sharing her journey through her book, her child will have a better understanding of the person she truly is.