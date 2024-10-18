Emma Heming Willis shares throwback selfie with Bruce Willis from post-selfie era

Emma Heming Willis shares throwback 'selfie'

Emma Heming Willis bragged about being cool with husband Bruce Willis even before it was a thing.

The wife of the Die Hard star, who has been facing severe health conditions, took to Instagram with a throwback post on Wednesday, Oct. 16, captioned, “doing selfies before they had a name.”

The post had a selfie shared, in which a younger Bruce is seen holding a camera looking straight into the lens with a smouldering look. Emma, now 46, is seen beaming broadly in the snap, with her face half-hidden behind her husband while she snuggles with him just behind his shoulder.

Emma, 46, also re-shared the post to her Instagram Stories, further sharing throwback snap of her and Bruce from a red carpet moment. The random picture was sound tracked by the Isaac Hayes song The Look of Love.

emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Willis' family revealed in March 2022 that the star, now 69, would be putting a stop to his acting career due to a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects a person's ability to communicate and was said to be impacting his cognitive functions.

The announcement came from his daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, whom he shares with his former wife Demi Moore, along with Mabel and Evelyn, his daughters with wife Emma.

In February 2023, the family provided another update on Bruce’s health, sharing that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In their statement, they expressed how Bruce had always found joy in life and inspired those around him to do the same.

Frontotemporal dementia is a broad medical term for brain disorders that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, causing loss to speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.