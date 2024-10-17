Kensington Palace issues Prince William's video with important statement

Prince William has fully returned to royal duties since Kate Middleton completed her course of chemotherapy treatment in September.



The Prince of Wales paid a visit to the Duchy College Stoke Climsland in Callington, Cornwall, England.

Future monarch William became the Duke of Cornwall when his father King Charles acceded to the throne in 2022 and inherited its estate worth over $1 billion.

Kensington Palace has released a new video of heir to the throne Prince William with his statement.

William wrote: "The @DuchyCollege does a brilliant job providing opportunities for young people in rural areas to help foster a successful career.

"A great morning in Cornwall spent chatting about the future of farming, getting hands on with CSI-focused course tasks and meeting students across campus."

The purpose of William's visit was to learn more about the agricultural school's opportunities for young people in rural areas.



The Duchy of Cornwall is the British royal family's 700-year-old estate designed to provide income for the heir to the throne, and its vast holdings today span 130,000 acres across 23 counties in England and Wales, encompassing farmland, property and commercial businesses.



Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, a royal source said that Prince William was committed to making the most of his Duke of Cornwall position.

The future King has notably dedicated some Duchy of Cornwall land to building homes for those in need through his Homewards campaign, which is focused on ending homelessness.

