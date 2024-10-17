David Beckham prepares THIS dish for wife Victoria during date nights

David Beckham reveals Victoria Beckham's favourite cuisine: Deets inside

David Beckham has recently made shocking revelations about his wife Victoria Beckham’s food choices during date nights.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former footballer responded to a question about his wife’s dinner of choice on special nights.

David said, “Well, Victoria always loves, she loves grilled shrimp, so for starter, I'd make her some grilled shrimp with avocado and then for a main I would make a seabass, but I'd salt bake it.”

Rio asked, “And then for dessert, what would she have for desserts?'

David replied, “I'm not sure she'd have a dessert actually. So that's what I'd make for her and then for me I'd make a nice ragu with fresh pasta.”

The former England star revealed that when it comes to cooking, he's still a perfectionist.

David shared, “Well, since the documentary, everyone's talked about the mushroom moment…. A lot of people like the care and consideration that I put into grilling a mushroom.”

“But that's, you know I think if you're going to do something, you've got to do it to the best of your abilities,” explained the football star.

David continued, “And that's the way I've always done things. And, even with cooking, I have to get it right.”

“I love the cooking side, but I think more importantly, I think when I've looked back at why I love it so much, is because I'm creating something for whoever's going to eat it,” added the footballer.