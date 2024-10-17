Prince William demands change as King Charles sets off to Australia

King Charles' heir Prince William makes powerful address

Future King Prince William appears to be setting some stern standard for his reign in the future as King Charles flies off for his tour to Australia and Samoa.

The Prince of Wales, who is dedicated to his mission, “inspired” by his late mother Princess Diana to end homelessness and the stigma around it, called for “systemic change” and laser focus on “prevention rather than management.”

William attended the Centrepoint Awards on Wednesday at the British Museum where he made a powerful speech about his plans to end homelessness in the youth.

“While homelessness is of course a complex societal issue, I passionately believe that it can, and should, be ended,” he said addressing the crowd. “Achieving this will require a movement that creates systemic change.”

He continued, “A change that focuses on prevention rather than management. And one that ensures all young people have truly affordable options to live and thrive independently.”

The passionate address came just as King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to take off for Down Under, the monarch’s first international travel since his cancer diagnosis.

Charles and Camilla are to fly on Friday for an 11-day tour for “hectic schedule” of engagements. The King will be “pausing” cancer treatment during the trip but will be travelling with two doctors and a spare blood supply.

The news comes amid reports that William and Kate are “quietly preparing to be king and queen themselves, and it’s only a matter of time before Charles formally hands it all over.”

A source previously told InTouch Weekly that William’s “schedule getting a lot busier” as cancer-stricken Charles “already started the process and is delegating a lot more.”