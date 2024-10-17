Kristen Bell opens up about her kids' surprising reaction to 'Frozen'

Kristen Bell's kids may not be die-hard Frozen fans, but they've found a silver lining.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Bell, the voice of Anna in the beloved Disney franchise, shared her kids' refreshingly honest take.

"They certainly appreciate it in the fact that they can go to college because of it, but they're not part of the Frozen phenomenon," Bell said.

As a mom of two, Bell understands her kids' perspective.

"Kids are meant to make you feel grounded, and they are meant to reject things their parents are involved in," she explained. "Even if they secretly liked it, they would never tell me."

Bell's passion for Frozen, however, is undeniable.

"I had always dreamed of getting the chance to work on a Disney animated film," she revealed.

When cast as Anna, Bell saw an opportunity to create a relatable character.

"I said, 'All the Disney princesses stand like this, their hands are always perfect, their posture is perfect,'" Bell recalled.

"I want her [Anna] to be the opposite. I want her to wake up with drool in her mouth and I want her to snore and I want her to talk too much and too fast and wear her heart on her sleeve and trip over things, like the real quirk for a girl who is lovable, but not as put together."

Collaboration was key to bringing Anna to life.

"This whole experience was really collaborative, and some of those things they wrote in, and others they didn't, and they let me kind of take the reins," Bell added.

Bell's pride in Frozen remains strong.

"I still get such a sense of joy when I see it because I'm very proud."

With Frozen 3 and 4 in the works, Bell is expected to reprise her iconic role.