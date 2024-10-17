Nick Jonas flees stage after 'prohibited' laser pointer targets him: Watch

The Jonas Brothers were performing in Prague when someone pointed a red laser on stage

Nick Jonas feared for his life during the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Prague on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena.



The singer-songwriter, 32, was performing with his brothers in the capital of the Czech Republic when he suddenly bolted off the stage after a red laser was pointed directly at him.

A spokesperson for the O2 Arena Praha confirmed later confirmed to Variety that an audience member had pointed the laser, which possibly looked like the laser sight of a firearm.

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person," the spokesperson told the outlet.

According to fan-made videos circulating social media, the Close singer abruptly stopped the performance, frantically signalling for a “time out” as he sprinted off stage in a panic.

The fan responsible for the incident was swiftly removed from the venue, and after a brief pause of about 10 minutes, the show resumed.

Nick’s older brothers, Joe and Kevin, also left the stage when the situation unfolded but returned alongside Nick to continue the concert once the threat had been cleared.