Meghan Markle's 'lie' about Lilibet's name outraged Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly left "outraged" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they had received permission to name their daughter Lilibet, according to an explosive new royal biography.

The couple welcomed their second child in June 2021 and stated that the name was granted to them by the late monarch.

However, Robert Hardman’s book, Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story, reveals a different narrative.

A royal staff member reportedly described the Queen as "as angry as I'd ever seen her" upon hearing Harry and Meghan's comments.

The name Lilibet, a cherished nickname derived from the Queen’s childhood, was a term of endearment used by her late husband, Prince Philip.

Despite the Sussexes’ assertions, the BBC later reported that Queen Elizabeth had not been consulted or given her blessing regarding the use of the name for their daughter.

Contrary to the claims that Queen was blindsided by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice of name for their daughter, reports have emerged indicating that while the late monarch was indeed contacted by her grandson, she felt unable to say no.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emphasized that they would not have chosen the name Lilibet if the Queen had not been "supportive."

During the initial announcement, a spokesperson stated, "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement—his grandmother was the first family member he called.

He shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

Additionally, Harry and Meghan's law firm, Schillings, took action against media outlets, sending a letter to various broadcasters and publishers.

The letter asserted that claims suggesting the couple did not seek the Queen's permission were incorrect and defamatory, further complicating the narrative surrounding the royal family's dynamics.