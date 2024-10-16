Prince William pays tribute to England’s new manager: 'Exciting times'

Prince William reacted to the newly appointed manager of England's football team.



On October 16, the Prince of Wales congratulated Thomas Tuchel for taking over the team on social media.



The future King wrote, "Exciting times for @england, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins."

"Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we are all behind you! W."

For those unfamiliar, Thomas, a well-known German football manager, will take on the role of head coach for the Three Lions starting in January 2025.

Speaking of William's support to team England, the future King has wholeheartedly supported the players throughout the Euro Cup 2024.

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales was last seen at the community day organised by the NFL Foundation UK in London on October 15.

The father-of-three has been stepping out more often now as his beloved wife, Kate Middleton, completed her chemotherapy.