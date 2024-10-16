Jerry Seinfeld expresses regret for blaming 'extreme left' killing humour

Jerry Seinfeld takes back his comments about ‘extreme left’ killing comedy

Jerry Seinfeld has recently expressed his regret for blaming extreme left killing humour.



Speaking on the latest episode of Breaking Bad with Tom Papa podcast, Jerry said, “There were two things that I have to say I regret saying and that I have to take back.”

The comedian recalled, “One of them, I didn’t say but people think I did so just the same. I said I don’t play colleges because the kids are too PC and you can’t do comedy for them.”

Jerry clarified he never said it and mentioned he “plays colleges all the time,” adding, “I have no problem with kids, performing for them.”

The other one, the comedian pointed out, “I did an interview with The New Yorker, and I said that the extreme left has suppressed the art of comedy.”

“I did say that. That’s not true. It’s not true,” stated the 70-year-old.

Earlier in April, the Seinfeld creator told The New Yorker that “P.C. crap” from the “extreme left” was hurting comedians.

“When you write a script and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups — ‘Here’s our thought about this joke.’ Well, that’s the end of your comedy,” he said.

However, Jerry told Breaking Bad that he “did not know that people care what comedians say”.

“That literally came as news to me,” he admitted.

Jerry noted, “If you’re Lindsay Vonn, if you’re a champion skier, you can put the gates anywhere you want on the mountain and she’s going to make the gate. That’s comedy.”

“Whatever the culture is, we make the gate. You don’t make the gate, you’re out of the game. The game is where is the gate and how do I make the gate to get down the hill,” explained the comedian.

Meanwhile, Jerry added, “I don’t think, as I said, the ‘extreme left’ has done anything to inhibit the art of comedy. I’m taking that back now, officially.”