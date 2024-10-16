'Monsters' star Cooper Koch calls out new documentary for missing evidence

Cooper Koch plays Erick Menendez in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story'

Cooper Koch, who played Erick Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story, shed light on some important aspects missing from The Menendez Brother documentary, released after his Netflix scripted series.



During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live on October 15, Koch, 28, praised the two-hour feature, but expressed disappointment over its omission of new evidence currently under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

"I thought they did a great job," the actor acknowledged, but pointed out the absence of a couple of crucial information, "which is the two pieces of new evidence that have come out, which is the letter that Erik wrote to his cousin Andy."

"And then also, a member of Menudo [Roy Rosselló] came out about also having been sexually molested by José Menendez," he highlighted.

For the unversed, real-life brothers, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez.

The brothers claimed they shot their parents after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, with their mother being aware of it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the letter mentioned by Koch was written when Erik was 17 years old in December 1988, about eight months before the killings, and was never brought to the mid-1990s trials.

Other evidence the US-born actor mentioned involves new witness Rosselló, a member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, which had been signed to RCA Records, where José was a top executive at the time.

Rosselló came forward after the trials to allege that he was sexually abused as a teenager by José in the early 1980s.