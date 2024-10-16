Janet Jackson shares tribute 1 month after brother Tito Jackson's death

Janet Jackson breaks silence on brother Tito's death

Janet Jackson is still grieving her brother Tito Jackson’s death a month after the loss.



The 58-year-old singer broke silence on the loss weeks after the death of the founding member of Jackson 5 at the age of 70.

Janet took to her Instagram Stories to pay an emotional tribute to her late brother by sharing a black-and-white throwback snap from their childhood, which featured a young Janet standing before her older brother, wearing a fedora and printed shirt.

“May you rest in eternal peace, I miss you so much!” she wrote over the picture.

As People previously reported after obtaining a Gallup Police Department press release, Tito had suffered a medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping center on the day he died.

The authorities were informed of “an individual requiring medical attention and promptly requested an ambulance” in the parameter of the American Heritage Plaza around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, in Gallup, N.M.

After identification, Tito was taken to a nearby local hospital, and pronounced dead upon arrival, as per the press release.

The death is still being investigated. Janet and Tito are the siblings of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.