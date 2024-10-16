Romeo Beckham, Gray Sorrenti confirm romance amid nepotism claims

Romeo Beckham, Gray Sorrenti confirm romance amid nepotism rage

Romeo Beckham and Gray Sorrenti confirmed that the pair is in a romantic relationship.



The son of David and Victoria Beckham, and the daughter of the fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, went public with their romance with a first PDA-filled outing as a couple.

As per pictures obtained by Page Six, the former footballer and the uprising photographer were seen getting handsy while out with pals in New York City on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the couple was photographed standing next to each other, when they stopped to grab some snacks at Kettl Tea in the NoHo neighbourhood, wrapping their hands around each other.

The 23-year-old Sorrenti and the 22-year-old Beckham were also seen turning face to face, with Beckham pulling Sorrenti towards her, holding her by the waist and sharing a kiss while at the counter.

Although the couple was not alone, the company of their friends didn't bother Beckham and Sorrentim and they continued to show physical affection for each other.

The love-filled outing came as Gray – who is a NYC based photographer and has done shoots for several A-listers including Jennifer Lopez and Loewe — faces nepotism allegations, which she has bluntly denied.

“I didn't become a photographer because my dad's a photographer,” she clarified to Business of Fashion back in August.

“Having grown up in a family that has some sort of success in fashion does give you some sort of privilege,” Gray added.

“But at the end of day, anyone can recognize if you have ‘it’ or you don't, because that can only take you so far,” she said.