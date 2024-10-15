Diddy's legal team slams new 'barrage' of lawsuits as 'publicity' stunt

Diddy is currently in custody as he awaits his trial set for May 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is pushing back hard against recent allegations.

On Monday, October 14, attorney Tony Buzbee filed six additional lawsuits against the 54-year-old rapper, accusing him of rape, drugging, and sexual assault. Combs’ lawyers quickly hit back, calling the “barrage of filings” a “clear attempt to garner publicity.”

In a statement to Page Six, Combs' legal team stated, “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

Buzbee — who represents over 120 alleged victims of Combs, including minors — filed the suits in New York’s Southern District. The claims include a 2004 incident where a woman alleges Combs raped her in a hotel room when she was 19. Another lawsuit accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of aggravated sexual assault in a Macy's stockroom in 2008. A third suit claims Combs drugged and assaulted a man outside of a White Party in 2006.

Combs is also facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and despite pleading not guilty, he remains in custody as his trial is set for May 5.