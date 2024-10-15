Justin Timberlake’s priceless reaction to divorce sign at concert

Justin Timberlake laughed as a fan congratulated another fan on her divorce.

Justin Timberlake was ecstatic after he noticed a fan’s placard targeting her broken marriage.

The Mirrors singer was caught laughing after catching a glimpse of a fan’s sign at his concert on October 11th, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.



Curious to know more about the card, Justin asked the fan to raise the sign higher so everyone else could read it as well.

The sign, held by a woman who introduced herself as Katrina, read, "Got my tickets with my divorce money!"

Justin couldn’t help but find the situation completely hilarious as he covered his eyes while laughing profusely.



It even got the crowd to cheer and applaud in support of the woman and her humorous sign.

One of the fans in the crowd congratulated Katrina on her newly single life.

"Ooo, this one over here said, 'Congratulations girl!'" the 43-year-old singer blurted out on stage after he overheard the fan.



The Friends with Benefits actor directed his gaze towards Katrina and passed on a sympathetic message stating he was sorry that her marriage ended.



"OK. Screw him. You're here now. I'm so happy to have you." he piled on.

The Philadelphia show was his first time on stage after he had to cancel his October 8th show in New Jersey, due to an injury.