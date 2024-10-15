David Beckham's son Romeo packs on PDA with Gray Sorrenti

Romeo Beckham first bumped into Gray Sorrenti during 'Paris Fashion Week'

David Beckham's son, Romeo Beckham has sparked romance with American Photographer, Gray Sorrenti, during a stroll around New York City.

The lovebirds couldn't refrain themselves from packing on the PDA despite being amidst general public.

Replicating father's famous style, Romeo was witnessed in a white vest top, jeans and a backwards baseball cap.

Meanwhile, she donned a white vest top, an oversized shirt, jeans and a simple tote bag.



For the unversed, Gray is the daughter of fashion photographer, Mario Sorrenti, the man behind Kate Moss' iconic Calvin Klein Obsession shoot.

The couple enjoyed their stroll, confirming their relationship once and for all.

Earlier, Victoria Beckham’s son and Gray, were first seen together outside a Fashion Week after party in the French capital last month, while attending the Saint Laurent event.

In 2019, Romeo Beckham made his relationship public with model Mia Regan through an Instagram post. Apparently, they split after, but reconciled later that year. The couple made the announcement about their split again in February 2024.