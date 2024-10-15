Shawn Mendes ‘found’ himself in new album ‘Shawn’ after hiatus

Shawn Mendes got candid over the “truthful” experience of coming back to music after a hiatus, with his new album, Shawn.



In a conversation with his mentor John Mayer for Interview magazine, Mendes shared how his new album made him find himself.

“I think this is the record that you were looking for that was hiding inside you. Do you agree?” John Mayer asked the Senorita singer, to which he replied, “Yeah, man.”

“I never thought that the most stripped-back art I’ve made would return the most to me. It’s already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone,” the Canadian singer added later in the interview.

When Mayer asked if the 26-year-old “found the truth”, Mendes reiterated her mom’s remarks, which she gave him when he played her one of the tracks from her album, Isn’t That Enough.

“Yeah,” he said about finding the truth about himself, as a response to Mayer’s question. “My mom doesn’t say these things, but when I played her Isn’t That Enough, she was like, ‘Oh, you found yourself.’”

The Treat You Better hitmaker further opened up on becoming more of himself.

“I think within finding yourself, there’s humour. There’s not taking myself so seriously. I don’t feel like I’m waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I’m just waking up as him,” he said.