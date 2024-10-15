Laura Dern praises on-screen love interest Liam Hemsworth: 'The safest person'

Liam Hemsworth has previously opened up about his 'connection' with Laura Dern

Laura Dern praised her co-star Liam Hemsworth as "the safest person" to work with after shooting intimate scenes for their upcoming Netflix romance Lonely Planet.

Speaking to People magazine, the Jurassic Park star, 57, expressed her gratitude for the collaborative experience, saying, “By the time we were doing those scenes, there was nothing we couldn’t talk about together and work out creatively, professionally, all of that.”

In Lonely Planet, Dern plays a reclusive novelist, Katherine Loewe, who travels to a writer’s retreat in Morocco and falls for Hemsworth’s character, Owen Brophy.

Dern highlighted how the modern filmmaking environment has transformed, allowing actors to “set boundaries” and feel comfortable while shooting intimate scenes.

“[It’s] incredible… that film and filmmaking has changed so that everyone is comfortable in their voice and can set boundaries comfortably without fear of losing a job or being unpopular,” she explained.

Hemsworth, 34, also shared his admiration for Dern, revealing he signed onto the project solely to work with her. "We had a connection from the moment we met," he previously told Screen Rant. “The chance to work with Laura was a huge opportunity for me and I was so excited by that.”

As for the future, Dern teased the possibility of a sequel, telling People, “I’m feeling a sequel for sure.”