King Charles' Australia visit under threat as he faces frightening condition

King Charles is set to embark on a momentous visit to Australia this Friday, but there’s a catch: he won’t engage in any public events until he’s fully acclimated to his new surroundings.



With Australia being ten hours ahead of the United Kingdom, both King Charles and Queen Camilla will need some time to rest and adjust to the time difference.

Adding to the significance of this visit, the King has paused his cancer treatment for a total of 11 days to make this trip possible, prompting his royal team to take extra precautions.

Once they settle in, the royal couple will be escorted to iconic landmarks in Canberra and Sydney, marking a historic chapter in their journey down under.

According to a source speaking to Express UK, King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to arrive in Australia three days prior to their official engagements, allowing them ample time to acclimate to their new environment.

The source noted, "There’s a time zone issue and also a change in weather that they will have to adjust to."

While King Charles has previously visited Australia 16 times, this marks his inaugural tour as the British monarch, making it an especially significant occasion for the royal couple.