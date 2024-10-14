Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles hold meetings amid 'tensions'

Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles hold key meeting amid 'tensions'

Key royal figures are said to be holding meetings at Buckingham Palace about the future of monarchy amid King Charles III's health concerns.



Following the monarch's cancer diagnosis, a series of plans have been put in place to deal with unpleasant situation.



Tom Sykes, a royal commentator for the Daily Beast, suggests some plans have caused tension within Buckingham Palace.

The power dynamic between Charles and William has shifted since the King's diagnosis, with whispers of executive power and influence starting to lean towards William, according to Sykes.

Tom also highlights potential issues for the Duke of Sussex. He suggests that Harry would find it easier to negotiate with King Charles than King William if he decides to return to Royal duties.



A royal source allegedly told Tom that the Duke of Sussex believed he might have had 20 years with his father as the ultimate authority to mend their relationship and doubts that the Duke of Sussex would have released his explosive book, Spare, if William and Kate were reigning.

The report also suggests that King Charles absence will significantly affect Queen Camilla. Questions have been raised about where she will reside when Prince William becomes king, especially considering her lack of personal wealth.



Rumours are swirling that the 75-year-old wants his younger brother Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge, so that Camilla can move in. However, it's suggested that the Duke of York is refusing to do so, banking on this issue being low on William's list of priorities once he becomes king.