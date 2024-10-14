Mandy Moore proud of sons performing onstage with dad Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore share photos from adorable father son jamming session

Mandy Moore can’t get enough of his sons rocking the stage with their father, Taylor Goldsmith.



Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, October 13, the proud mother of three posted endearing snaps of three-year-old August "Gus" and 23-months-old Oscar "Ozzie," jamming onstage along Goldsmith, 39.

The father-son trio took the stage during an intimate daytime performance by the lead singer and guitarist, along with the members of the American folk rock band Dawes.

What made Gus's appearance more adorable was the mini size of the guitar he was holding, appropriate for his appearance.

"My guys," Moore, 40, wrote, accompanied by a series of red heart emojis in one of the two snapshots, in which Gus proudly held a little red Fisher-Price guitar and stood next to Goldsmith.

The other picture shows the boys onstage, as Ozzie appears to survey the crowd while Gus and his dad have a mid-performance conversation.

The father-son performance comes just weeks after Moore and Goldsmith announced the birth of their first daughter, Louise "Lou" Everett, on Instagram on Sept. 25."

"Lou is here!" the Princess Diaries star captioned a black-and-white photo from the newborn's birth. "Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."

"She is our absolute dream girl, and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are," the This Is Us actress continued. "Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."