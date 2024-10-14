Amanda Seyfried makes shocking revelations about her rescue dog Finn

Amanda Seyfried shares her views about her rescue dog, Finn

Amanda Seyfried has recently made shocking confession about her rescue dog, Finn.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Mamma Mia! actress said, “Pets give us purpose. No matter what we say, we can't deny the fact that we need purpose.”

“And to have that responsibility of taking care of animals, who don't have a voice and can't really do much for themselves, it gives you so much more than we could ever give them, really,” explained the 38-year-old.

Amanda mentioned, “I don't know what my twenties would've looked like without Finn. I really don't know.”

“I don't know how I would've navigated Hollywood. I mean, I stayed out of a lot of trouble, I think, because I had that guy to come home to,” stated the Mean Girls actress.

Amanda revealed she adopted her 15-year-old Australian shepherd while working on the set of the HBO series, Big Love.

Speaking to the same outlet in 2019, the In Time actress shared, “As soon as he was mine, like 24 hours after I got him, I realised something about me needed him.”

“He completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence."

She told PEOPLE, “I took him home thinking I was going to, like, find a home for him and have him for a couple of weeks, but I fell in love with him right away.”

“I was just like, 'I'm going to keep him safe,' and then he just ended up keeping me safe,” she continued.

Amanda added, “I had struggled with a lot of anxiety and I have OCD, and my twenties were just hard in general, like anybody's twenties are hard, so I think he grounded me in a way that nothing else could have.”