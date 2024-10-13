King Charles' naughty teamwork with Queen Camilla exposed by Tom Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles celebrates King Charles' wedding spirits with mother Queen Camilla.

Tom Parker Bowles, a seasoned food writer and restaurant critic with 24 years of experience, is stepping into uncharted territory by sharing insights about his royal family in his latest book.

As the son of the Queen, Parker Bowles has typically shied away from discussing royal matters, but he now feels ready to unveil their eating habits and gastronomic preferences.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he admits, "I knew that I was putting my head into the jaws of a lion, but if I can't do it now, after a quarter of a century of writing about food, when can I do it?"

He acknowledges that his revelations might be viewed as nepotism in certain circles, adding with a cheerful tone, 'But, of course, it will be seen in some circles as nepotism."

In his latest book, Cooking and the Crown, Tom pays tribute to the culinary heritage of the royal family, blending history with over 100 recipes that span from breakfast to state banquets, including some of his mother’s favorites.

The book showcases dishes associated with every monarch, from Queen Victoria to King Charles.



The Cooking and the Crown writer expresses heartfelt gratitude, stating, "It wouldn't have happened without the Palace and the King."

He describes King Charles as "the kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man," noting that asking him about food feels like consulting an academic.

"He’s trodden every corner of his kingdom; he knows farming – he’s a farming hero," he adds.

Reflecting on the partnership between King Charles and Queen Camilla, Parker Bowles observes, "They’re very well suited. They work well together, and we’re happy that our mother’s happy."