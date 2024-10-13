Ariana Grande opens 'Saturday Night Live' with Broadway-style monologue

Ariana Grande hosted the latest episode of 'SNL' with Stevie Nicks as musical guest

Ariana Grande kicked off the latest episode of Saturday Night Live with her opening monologue, marking her second time hosting the NBC comedy sketch show.

The Wicked star transformed her three-and-a-half-minute monologue into a Broadway spectacle, emphasising that every theatre kid dreams of playing Glinda or Elphaba in the Oz-inspired musical.

With a playful tone, the Grammy-winning pop queen recalled her first hosting stint in 2016, when another woman was running for president.

"So I guess the second time’s the charm," she quipped, highlighting that this time, she wasn’t pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

This episode featured Stevie Nicks as the musical guest, while Grande, 31, focused solely on her hosting duties.

"I’m just hosting. No, I’m not going to make this about me; I’m just gonna have fun, take it easy, and keep it low-key," she said.

However, the 7 Rings couldn’t resist the urge to showcase her talent. She promised to keep it low-key but quickly launched into an impromptu ballad that transformed into a cabaret-style number.

In this performance, she seamlessly transitioned from her signature Britney Spears impression to an homage to Gwen Stefani's vocals, set to No Doubt’s Don’t Speak.

Despite her promise not to discuss Wicked, she humorously ran into a misplaced Bowen Yang, decked out in full Glinda drag.

Following is Grande's complete monologue:



