Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's jewellery amid Prince William's concerns

Meghan Markle was recently seen wearing jewellery from Princess Diana's collection amid reports that Prince William is concerned about the whereabouts of items that once belonged to his late mother.

According to a source in New Idea magazine, William, 41, is allegedly worried about the missing jewellery, as tensions between him, Prince Harry, and Meghan continue following the couple’s critical comments about the Royal Family in their recent docuseries.

Earlier this month, Meghan, 43, attended an event at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, a youth organization encouraging girls to be “Strong, Smart, and Bold,” in partnership with #HalfTheStory, a nonprofit promoting healthy digital habits.

She was spotted wearing a gold Cartier Tank Française watch, a cherished piece from Diana’s collection that the late princess often wore on formal occasions.

This watch, inherited by her sons after her passing, was later gifted by Prince Harry, 40, to Meghan, who has been seen wearing it frequently, symbolizing its importance to her.

During the event, the Duchess of Sussex shared her experience with online bullying, mentioning to young attendees that she was once "one of the most bullied people in the world."

She also introduced a new “digital wellness” initiative co-sponsored by the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation.

This appearance marked Meghan’s second solo public engagement since attending the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala on October 5.

Royal commentators have suggested that Meghan and Harry may be pursuing more independent paths, as they are reportedly focusing on their separate interests.

A friend recently claimed that Harry’s solo travels reflect the couple’s new approach, where they will continue to appear together at times but will also pursue individual projects that align with their personal passions.