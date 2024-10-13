Florence Pugh reveals shocking opinion on 'Midsommar’s' haunting end

Florence Pugh has given a different analysis about Midsommar's concluding scene five years after its release.
The movie is directed by Ari Aster and follows the story of a young couple Dani and and Christian, who are at the brink of their relationship breakdown.
The young couple travels to Sweden to attend midsummer festival which soon turns into a haunting experience as they get pushed into a mysterious cult.
The film concludes with Dani being crowned the May Queen and choosing her boyfriend, Christian to die. Dani is seen wearing a floral gown and a crown as Christian is being burned bare skinned.
At first, Dani experience some grief but soon she can seen donning a creepy smile on her face hinting as if she was happy to see Christian die.
In an interview with WIRED, the Oppenheimer star shared a different thought to the movie’s director on the ending scene.
She said, "So I have a different version to Ari, the director." She continued, "The idea is that she's now gone through a psychotic break. From the moment she chooses, I believe accidentally, Christian, her boyfriend, to get burnt, she keeps on waking up and going back into this, like, psychotic break.”
She explained how she remembered her five-year-old self , when looking at the rising flames.
"And when that moment at the end happens, where everything is going up in flames, I tried to embody what I was like when I was five on Bonfire Night.”
She added, "And just how exciting it was to see flames, and I wanted to revert back to a very, very small and simple life of how simple things made and make children feel. Because in that moment, I presumed that she wasn't there anymore."
Florence Pugh’s new movie We Live in Time, co-starring Andrew Garfield is now running in theatres since Friday, October 11.
