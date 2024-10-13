King Charles faces 'tense' political atmosphere ahead of royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to begin their nine-day tour of Australia on Friday

King Charles has received a significant slight as several senior Australian politicians have declined to meet him during his upcoming visit to the capital next week.



The King and Queen are set to embark on a nine-day tour of Australia, commencing Friday, where they will participate in various events aimed at strengthening community ties and promoting their charitable initiatives, including efforts focused on the environment and domestic violence support.

Despite being invited, not a single State Premier will be present to greet Charles and Camilla at a reception in Canberra on October 21.

The King is scheduled to speak at the event, which will be attended by political figures and community leaders, as well as prominent Australians recognized for their achievements in arts, culture, sports, and health.

Victoria's Premier, Jacinta Allan, has recently joined the list of those who have opted not to welcome the royal couple. Bev McArthur, a spokesperson for the pro-royal Australian Monarchists League, described this situation as a "slap in the face" for the royal family.

“All premiers and ministers have pledged their allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a significant insult that they now disregard his friendly overture,” she told the Herald Sun.

“This is a historic chance to unite Australia, focus on charitable efforts, and give back to our communities. Yet, our immature politicians seem to be prioritizing politics over this opportunity.”

As various excuses piled up, Queensland Premier Steven Miles mentioned he is preoccupied with his election campaign, while a spokesperson for Western Australia's Premier, Roger Cook, stated he had “other commitments.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas also cited a regional cabinet meeting as his reason for missing the event, as did New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, who will, however, attend several functions with the King during his visit.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff will be on a trade mission to the U.S. at that time, and Victoria’s Deputy Premier, Ben Carroll, also announced he will not attend, leaving Ms. Allan's parliamentary secretary, Nick Staikos, to represent her.

This snub occurs alongside new polling data indicating that support for an Australian republic has decreased under King Charles compared to the period of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.



