Harrison Ford candidly reveals secret to survive serious scenes

Harrison Ford is showcasing his comedic side in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, but that's not the only reason he signed on.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ford shared his genuine enthusiasm for collaborating with talented individuals.

"Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact," Ford said. "I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience…. It's fun to work with these people."

In Shrinking, co-created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, alongside Segel's character, Jimmy, a grieving therapist who defies conventional wisdom.

Ford, renowned for iconic roles like Han Solo and Indiana Jones, confessed to being a "silly person" at heart. He believes humour is an integral part of every project.

"In a way, yes, because the jokes really are the surprise in everything, in a serious movie or in a streaming comedy," Ford explained.

"Finding the humor in the moment is what makes it survivable for us most of the time. I do like to invest characters that I play with their own personal sense of humor. I think everybody has one, even if they're not funny."

Ford cherishes being around people who have fun, making Shrinking an ideal fit.

"I don't like to get too serious," he added. "I always enjoyed humour. I loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes. My father was a joke teller. The wordsmithing and the ideas that lay behind a joke have always interested me."

Ford's passion for both drama and comedy dates back to his early acting aspirations.

"When I was thinking about becoming an actor, I was ambitious for both kinds of work — serious drama and comedy. I found myself doing both and not really distinguishing much between them. I think I think with the same actor's head about a joke as I do about a serious or emotional scene."

Season two of Shrinking premieres on Apple TV+ on October 16.