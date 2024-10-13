Louis Partridge dodges question about girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo began dating in October 2023

Olivia Rodrigo seemingly paid a tribute to her boyfriend Louis Partridge in her hit track So American, but the actor played coy when asked to confirm it.



The Driver’s License hitmaker released the song earlier this year in her sophomore album, GUTS. The lyrics allude to the songstress' romance with a man from another country.

Partridge, who comes from England, said, “Not my song, not my place, so I wouldn’t know” in an interview with Elle on Friday, October 11th.

The Disney alum has notably never confirmed fan speculations about who her songs are written for.

In a previous interview with The Guardian last year, the singer shared that she “never want[s] to say who any of my songs are about.”

“I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing,” she added.

The Enola Holmes actor and the Grammy winner confirmed their relationship back in August as they made their red carpet debut at Venice International Film Festival, .

The outing came after Partridge was seen supporting popstar girlfriend at multiple stops on Guts World Tour.

However, the couple, both 21, have decided to keep their romance low-key as Partridge told British Vogue in March, “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye, there’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head."

Speaking of Rodrigo, he added, "I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case."