Lizzie Cundy accuses Meghan Markle of seeking 'publicity over charity'

Lizzie Cundy had a surprising meeting with Meghan Markle during an event

Lizzie Cundy remarked that Meghan Markle “appeared as if she’d swallowed a wasp” while receiving considerable attention during her recent public appearance.

Cundy, 56, encountered the Duchess of Sussex firsthand at the LA Children’s Hospital Gala last weekend.

The two previously enjoyed a friendly relationship after meeting at a charity event in 2013, but their dynamic has shifted dramatically, with Cundy now frequently vocal about her criticisms of Meghan.

Speaking to Nana Akua on GB News, she said their latest encounter yielded no fruits in terms of a possible rekindling of ties.

“I bet she was delighted to see me”, Cundy sarcastically remarked.

“It’s one of the biggest charity events in Los Angeles. It only happens once every two years and the Hollywood elite are there. It’s the event to be seen at.

“There were names like Jamie Lee Curtis. We were all on the red carpet and then a huge security presence came through, and it was Meghan in a similar dress to mine. Her’s was a lot more expensive than mine.

“Everyone looked very shocked. I was hoping she would do something for the charity, maybe do a speech, but it appeared she was just there for the photo-op.

“She wasn’t there for that long - there was a funny point where a lady asked for a selfie and her face looked like she’d swallowed a wasp.

“She needs LA but LA has had enough of her. She’s cooked a goose there.”

Cundy did not mince her words as she continued to criticise the duchess for her appearance at the event, which sought to raise awareness for the hospital.

“She makes it all about herself”, she told Nana Akua.

“This charity does such great work for the children but Meghan makes it about Meghan.

“The other stars are so gracious and it’s a shame Meghan can’t take a leaf out of their book.”

Upon meeting Prince Harry, Cundy claims she was “ghosted” by Meghan.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said the duchess cut all contact with her when news broke about her engagement.

"She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted”, she said.

Meghan was joined on the red carpet by Kelly McKee Zajfen, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms.

She also greeted healthcare leader Paul Viviano with a warm hug after posing with Zajfen.