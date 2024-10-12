Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh blow from royal family: 'Not invited'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive major blow from royal family: 'Not invited'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are enjoying life in Montecito with their two kids, face brutal snub by royals at huge upcoming event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dream to celebrate a big event with the royal family has been crushed, according to a new report.

Buckingham Palace aides have sent out feelers for this year's Christmas dinner which will be held in the ballroom at Sandringham House due to the sheer number expected. However, the Sussexes - Meghan, Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet- have not been invited.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have sent out their invitations for this year's Sandringham Christmas gathering, according to Express UK.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited and are unlikely to travel to the UK this festive season.



According to a well-placed source, "There will be a large number of people present at this year's dinner."

The insider claimed: "It was trialled in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion. There will be a buffet style roast served where members of the family can help themselves. It will include a traditional roast dinner spread with all the trimmings."

Although the Sussexes will not be joining the royal family this year, they have been extended an invite to spend the Christmas holidays with the Spencer family at Althorp. The source adds that despite their invite to Althorp, it is unlikely that the Sussexes will head to the UK this December.

