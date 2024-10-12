Liam Hemsworth reveals he was ‘scared’ to drive Laura Dern on a motorcycle

Liam Hemsworth has opened up about a recent incident that left him scared while filming a scene with Laura Dern.

The 34-year-old actor could not hide his fear while sharing his experience of driving Laura Dern on a motorcycle while filming "Lonely Planet."



The Isn’t It Romantic star admitted that he felt a bit scared to take Laura for a ride and roam around. He did not care about being a well-known actor while admitting that he was afraid to fall.

“I was definitely nervous,” the star revealed recalling the moment when he wanted to impress Laura while being cautious.



"I didn't want to crash," he added.

"I mean, I've ridden motorbikes a lot growing up and I can ride, but it was an old, really heavy, not very great bike, and I hadn't ridden too much with someone else on the back and I was like, 'Let's just do a practice run and put some proper gear on." Liam continued.



The “Jurassic Park”, actress was throughout very supportive. She kept telling Liam not to be so scared making the experience memorable for both.

Laura added, "I remember, too, how protective you were, because you were like, 'You don't want this caught in that.' "

"And at one point they were like, 'But the helmets. Maybe better to just see your faces.' And he was like, 'No, no, no, she's wearing a helmet,'" Dern shared.

The movie "Lonely Planet" was written and directed by Susannah Grant. The film is set to be released on Netflix on November 1, 2024.

Fans are excited to see their on-screen chemistry in the film, especially after hearing about this fun behind-the-scenes moment.