Woman disguised as lift seeker robs man in Karachi

Representational image of a person holding a gun. — Pixabay

KARACHI: A man was robbed at gun point by a woman disguised as a lift seeker to lure the citizens in Korangi area of the metropolis, which remains under the menace of street crime, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when an "elderly woman" wearing a face veil stopped the motorcyclist for hitchhiking near Singer Chowrangi, according to a copy of the complaint.

The victim stated that he accepted the woman's request but asked her to get off the motorcycle when they reached Korangi no 5, as he had to go towards his home from this point.

"The woman got off the motorcycle and took out a gun from her handbag and placed it on my chest and asked me to hand over [my belongings]," he stated.

At this, the victim gave her all he had at the moment, which included his mobile phone and Rs5,000 cash.

"She grabbed my belongings and left with her accomplices," he said, adding that three men had been following him on two motorcycles since he offered a lift to the woman.

The complaint was lodged at Awami Colony Police Station on behalf of the victim, who has requested strict action against the robbers.

Street crimes in Karachi are rampant with more than 50,000 incidents documented by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) between January and August this year, a report published by The News reported.

The aforementioned number only reflects reported cases, but there may be countless other incident that have gone unreported.

The figure shows that on an average, 208 criminal cases are reported on a daily basis in the city, with the snatching and stealing of mobile phones, cars and motorbikes being the most common.

Not only have people been deprived of their valuable possessions in these cases but some 100 people have also lost their lives at the hands of the street criminals responsible.

Nearly 500 others have also been wounded due to the gunshots fired by the robbers.