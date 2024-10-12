Steve Howey joins ‘Reba’ reunion in new series ‘Happy’s Place’

Steve Howey reunites 'Reba' co-stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman in 'Happy's Place'

The Reba reunion in the new series Happy's Place welcomed a new addition.



Ahead of the upcoming series' premiere on October 18, creator Kevin Abbott revealed to TV Line that in addition to Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, another Reba alum, Steve Howey, is joining the lineup.

According to a synopsis provided to People by NBC, Howey, 47, will portray Danny, "a wealthy business owner whom Gabby (Peterman) meets at a dog park. To impress him, Gabby pretends to be Bobbie (McIntire), thinking it will make her more interesting—until he wants to hold his holiday party at the tavern."

Abbott mentioned that they are trying to retain Howey’s role or hoping his character could return in the future, but as for now, he is currently slated to make an appearance in just one episode of Happy's Place.

"We absolutely want to bring some of the old cast members back in very different roles than what they played on Reba," Abbott shared with TV Line.

In the original Reba, Howey played Van Montgomery, Reba Hart’s son-in-law, who marries her daughter Cheyenne (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) after she becomes pregnant as a teenager.