Jimmy Kimmel shares heartwarming surprise for his kids

Jimmy Kimmel shared a heartwarming story on The Jennifer Hudson Show about surprising his kids with a ride to school alongside their idol, Olivia Rodrigo.

Kimmel, 56, and his wife Molly McNearney orchestrated the surprise, pretending they had a loaner car with cameras installed. Unbeknownst to their kids, Jane, 10, and William John "Billy," 7, Olivia Rodrigo would be joining them for the ride.

"We actually did a fun thing... We drove them to school as we typically do... But there was a hitchhiker on the way to school, and that hitchhiker was my daughter's very favorite, Olivia Rodrigo," the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show host recounted.

Hudson asked, "Oh, you got to be the coolest dad for that. Did you get any cool points?"

He chuckled, "You'd think I would get a lot of cool points for that, but they don't associate me with that happening in any way."

The host explained his kids' perspective: "It's just like, yeah, well sure, she got in the car with us. I do not get any credit now that you bring that up."

"I got no credit at all!" he exclaimed.

In August, Kimmel shared updates on Billy's health after his third open-heart surgery on the iHeartPodcast Politickin. "He's doing great," Kimmel said, jokingly adding that Billy is a "weird kid."

"He's constantly squeezing his mother's ass... He says, 'It's so juicy,'" Kimmel laughed.

Kimmel also has two older children, Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, from his previous marriage to Gina Maddy.