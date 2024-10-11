Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confront major 'family dilemma' involving kids

Prince Harry and Meghan torn over Christmas plans with Archie and Lilibet.

As the holiday season approaches, families everywhere are making their Christmas plans, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no exception.

Since stepping back from their royal duties, the Sussexes have celebrated Christmas in the United States with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, with the end of the year rapidly approaching, speculation is mounting about where they will spend the festive season this year.

Traditionally, the Royal Family gathers at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations with King Charles, but it remains uncertain whether Harry and Meghan will receive an invitation to join them.

Interestingly, rumors suggest that The Duke's recent visit to the UK—where he stayed with his uncle Earl Spencer for a family funeral—could lead to a potential Christmas invitation from Spencer.

Prince Harry faces a significant dilemma as he contemplates spending time in the UK with Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Previously, Harry expressed concerns about the safety of bringing his family to his homeland, as they are not automatically entitled to police protection while in the UK.



Royal biographer Ingrid Seward recently spoke to The Sun, highlighting the ongoing security issues.

She stated, "Harry has made it clear that he won't bring his wife and children back here until he feels they are in a secure position."

This concern is compounded by the fact that Archie and Lilibet are growing older and are likely curious about their royal relatives, particularly their cousins, whom they wouldn’t remember.

Seward added that an invitation from Earl Spencer could be appealing for the family, offering the chance for the children to meet their cousins.

However, such a visit would inevitably raise questions: Would The Duke see his father, King Charles? Would he reconnect with other family members? Given the uncertainty surrounding their plans, it seems Harry and Meghan are still weighing their options.

Historically, the couple has made last-minute decisions, and this holiday season appears to be no different.

Additionally, unless Harry can successfully challenge a Home Office ruling regarding his security entitlement, bringing Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet to the UK may remain out of reach for the time being.