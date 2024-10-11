Selena Gomez gets emotional after hearing about Miranda Hart’s health battle

Miranda Hart said the doctors were unable to diagnose her for three decades.

Miranda Hart and Selena Gomez were invited on The Graham Norton Show, where Hart spoke about how the singer’s documentary My Mind and Me touched her heart and gave her the courage to share her illness in her new book, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You.

Selena became emotional after Miranda revealed that the singer’s public struggle with Lupus inspired her to open up about her own diagnosis with Lyme disease.

After suffering from the symptoms of the disease for three decades, Hart was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease.

"I watched Selena’s documentary, and it gave me the courage to be vulnerable and share my feelings about my disease. It kept me writing," she said.

" The book is not just about illness; it is about how I learned to live well and free, with joy and meaning, despite my circumstances. I now feel I can be in the world as me. I feel fully free, if not fully recovered," the English comedian added.

She further shared that it was her husband who gave her the strength to fight the loneliness she felt when diagnosed.

Selena has always been open and vulnerable about her struggle with her disease and mental health.

During a heart-rending conversation with fellow ex-Disney star Miley Cyrus in 2020, the Only Murders in the Building star disclosed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 32-year-old singer created a raw and intimate documentary that showcased the struggles she has had to endure.