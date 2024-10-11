'Proud mom' Rihanna spills her biggest parenting secret

Rihanna is offering an inside scoop into her ‘mom’ uniform as she happily takes on her mother duties.
During an exclusive interview with People at her Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 10, the 36-year-old singer admitted to sporting her ‘mom’ uniform for parenting her two sons, RZA and Riot.
She laughingly told the outlet, "Anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for.
“Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of a life of a mom.”
The mom-of-two, who shares both her kids with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, gave a quick rundown on her rules on using Lingerie as an outerwear.
The Diamonds singer further went on to explain, “Lingerie to me should be worn any way and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or just to have a little support.”
This comes after the Barbadian singer announced the launch of the collection last month with a sultry photoshoot.
