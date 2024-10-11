King Charles issues delightful life update after William, Kate's comeback

King Charles beams with joy after William, Kate joint comeback

King Charles delighted the royal fans with a positive life update following Prince William and Princess Kate's powerful joint appearance.

On October 10, the royal family shared photos of the monarch, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Future Textiles training programme.

As per a joint social media post made by Dumfries House and The King's Foundation, the members of the Knitwise group presented the King with a birthday cake to mark the special day.

The statement reads, "To celebrate the tenth anniversary of our Future Textiles training programme, we invited the show to Dumfries House to attend our graduation and meet some of our talented textiles graduates."

"At the graduation reception, members of our Knitwise group presented His Majesty with a hand-knitted Future Textiles birthday cake to mark the occasion."

"The cake will form part of a new public exhibition set to open at @the_garrison_chapel in London next week. The exhibition, which is open to the public and free to attend, tells the story of Future Textiles and the talent it has nurtured over the last decade."

It is important to note that King's latest update came amid William and Catherine's trip to Southport, where they extended love and support to the families of victims who lost their lives in the tragic attack.