Law Roach shares how Celine Dion ‘changed’ his life, ‘career’

Inside Law Roach's lasting ties with Celine Dion and Zendaya

Law Roach, celebrity stylist, holds a special place in his heart for longtime clients Celine Dion and Zendaya.

In a heartfelt conversation on SiriusXM's Bevelations with Bevy Smith, Roach shared how these iconic women impacted his life and career.

Celine Dion's 2016 Titanic sweatshirt moment, designed by Vetements, marked a turning point. "She gravitated to it," Roach recalled.

"It definitely changed people's perception of her and it changed the trajectory of my career. Celine changed my life. Giving me that opportunity to change my life."

Their bond extends beyond fashion. When Dion returned to the public eye at the 2024 Grammys, after her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis, she insisted on working with Roach.

"Her first thing back was the Grammys... and she called me and they said that she didn't want to do it if I wasn't available," he shared. "And I said, 'I would do anything for her at any time. Whenever she calls, I'm there.'"

Roach's partnership with Zendaya began in 2011, when she was still on Disney Channel. He instantly recognized her superstar potential. "The day we met, we went shopping... and I'll never forget, we left her dad and her aunt, and we just ran around," Roach remembered.

"Her dad scolded her, like, 'You don't know this man. You're running around in and out of these stores trying on clothes with this man.'"

Roach and Zendaya made a promise to showcase her true self to the world. "Begging for clothes, buying clothes on my credit card, taking them back... doing everything I possibly could," he said.

Smith responded, "All the things you have to do when you don't have the biggest star," to which Roach added, "When you don't have it."

Even after announcing his retirement, Roach continued collaborating with Zendaya on iconic looks.