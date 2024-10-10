KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur (centre) speaks during Grand Jirga in Peshawar on October 10, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been given authority by a Grand Jirga to hold negotiations with dissenting parties and find amicable solution to improve political and security situation of the province.



CM Gandapur hosted the high-level meeting at CM House on Thursday to discuss the current political and security situation in the province and reach a consensus plan of action after a three-day Pashtoon Qaumi Jirga was announced by the banned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The key sitting was attended by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, lawmakers from the provincial assembly as well as heads and representatives of all political parties.

According to a declaration issued after the sitting, CM Gandapur, at the participants' request, announced the formation of a new jirga, which he will lead, to engage in talks with dissenting parties in hopes of resolving KP's political and security crisis amicably.

It further said that the chief minister thanked the Grand Jirga participants for empowering him to hold dialogue. It added that the process of formulating the next strategy and consultations for peaceful resolution of KP issues would be completed at the earliest.

Sources privy to the development told Geo News that the participants of the high-level sitting also finalised the terms of reference (ToRs) of the new jirga headed by CM Gandapur, however, members of the negotiation body were not decided yet.

They added that the development came after the chief minister sought authority from the Grand Jirga participants to hold talks with a banned organisation.

"I'm ready to sit on the floor with the second party for negotiations," the sources quoted Gandapur as saying at the Grand Jirga.

He also referred to a clash between KP police and banned Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers on the boundary between Khyber district and the provincial capital.

There persons were killed and 15 injured as police faced off with the outlawed PTM members yesterday who set up tents near Regi Lalma on the Khyber district side, close to the boundary with Peshawar, The News reported.

In today’s high-level sitting, CM Gandapur requested the participants, including the interior minister, to refrain from taking any action until his permission.

Responding to Gandapur's request, Naqvi said that the federal government has no objection to holding talks hosted by the KP chief minister, the sources added.

Adviser to KP CM on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said in a statement that the heads of the political parties came on the same page to establish peace in the province.

He added that CM Gandapur has been given full authority to find peaceful solutions to the prevailing issues and expressed confidence in his leadership.

Saif detailed that consultations were underway between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, CM Gandapur, Interior Minister Naqvi, Governor Kundi and the parties’ heads to formulate future strategy.