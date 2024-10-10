KP govt vows strict enforcement of PTM ban

Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Barrister Saif gestures in this image. — Facebook/Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif/File

Days after the federal government banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced that it would strictly implement the ban on the activities of the Manzoor Pashteen-led outlawed group in the province.

The provincial government's reaffirmation comes in the wake of a stern warning from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi who made it clear that stringent measures will be taken against anyone found facilitating the banned outfit.

Barrister Saif, the spokesperson and advisor on information to the KP Chief Minister, emphasised in a video statement that the federal government has formally notified the ban on PTM under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

He stressed that the outlawed group is involved in activities against the state and the constitution, adding that therefore, it cannot be allowed to hold political gatherings or rallies in the province.

Barrister Saif said that the PTM announced a gathering in the Khyber district, where the authorities imposed Section 144 to prevent unlawful assemblies.

Despite the ban, the proscribed group attempted to hold a public gathering yesterday, leading to clashes between police and the group's supporters, resulting in some unpleasant incidents, he added.

He further noted that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur immediately summoned the elected members of the district and directed them to engage with tribal elders and stakeholders for a peaceful resolution of the issue.

“The provincial government is doing everything in its domain to maintain law and order,” Saif underscored, adding that it is the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of all residents of the province.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government on October 6 imposed a ban on the PTM, citing the party’s activities as prejudicial to the peace and security of the country.

"The federal government having reasons to believe that the PTM is engaged in certain activities prejudicial to peace and security of the country [...] is pleased to list the PTM in the First Schedule as a proscribed organisation," read the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The ban has been placed under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.