Al Pacino clears air on relationship status with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino has confirmed the end of his relationship with film producer Noor Alfallah, 30.

Despite their significant age gap, the couple welcomed their son Roman in June 2023.

When asked about his current romantic status, Pacino simply stated, "No. I have friendship."

A spokesperson clarified that Pacino, 84, and Alfallah have transitioned from partners to friends, prioritising co-parenting their son: "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

Pacino, known for iconic roles in Carlito's Way and The Godfather, has a storied romantic history with stars like Diane Keaton and Beverly D'Angelo. He's also father to three other children: Julie, 34, and twins Anton and Olivia, 23.

In his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, Pacino shares his views on marriage by noting, "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing: 'Are you going to go or not? ' 'No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on'."

He elaborates, "(Marriage) can suit you, by all means. (But) I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason. I loved living together (with women), and then... it depends on who you are getting along with."

The Hollywood legend values meaningful connections: "If you live together with someone, there's got to be... you have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion. So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with."

He cherishes his diverse friendships: "I have friends all over the place. I must say I'm very lucky with that."

Noor Alfallah recalled her first encounter with Pacino to Vogue Arabia: "I thought, 'Wow, that's Al Pacino'. I went to film school, so I wasn't dumb about who he was."

Their lockdown life together blossomed into something more: "Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. I guess it just became something more."